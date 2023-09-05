Man last seen swimming in Wilson Lake on Labor Day believed to have drowned

Lake water ripples
Lake water ripples(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILSON, Kan. (WIBW) - First responders believe a man may have drowned after he was last seen swimming at Wilson Lake on Labor Day.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:50 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, emergency crews were called to Wilson Lake with reports of a possible drowning.

When first responders arrived, they found a man had gone missing while swimming in the lake.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Army Corps of Engineers, Russell Co. Rural Fire, Kansas Highway Patrol and Russell Co. EMS were all called to assist.

As of Tuesday, officials have not released the man’s identity and have not detailed any search and rescue operations.

The Sheriff’s Office said more information will be made available after the man’s family has been notified.

