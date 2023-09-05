Little information available following East Topeka shooting

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Little information is available following a mid-morning shooting in East Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, emergency crews were called to the 1800 block of SE 22nd St. with reports of a shooting.

TPD said officers did respond, however, officials gave no further details about the incident as the investigation continues.

TPD did not say if any injuries were a result of the incident and did not release any suspect or arrest information.

