Linwood residents warned to boil water before consumption following break

LINWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Linwood have been warned to boil their water before consumption following a possible contamination of the water system caused by a line break.

The Kansas Department for Health and Environment announced on Tuesday, Sept. 5, that a boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Linwood public water supply system in Leavenworth Co.

Those in the area should observe the following before water is consumed:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

KDHE noted that the advisory will remain in place until the conditions that put the water system at risk of contamination are resolved. The advisory was issued after a line break that caused a loss of pressure in the system.

Regardless of who issued the advisory, KDHE said it is the only entity able to rescind the order following testing at a certified laboratory.

