Lance Leipold discusses new “Blackhawk” football uniforms

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football is hosting Illinois for a Big Ten/Big 12 showdown at the Booth, where they’ll be debuting their new “Blackhawk” uniforms.

The all black uniforms feature the 1941 Jayhawk logo, the Kansas gameday flag, circus font, and pant stripes.

On Monday, head coach Lance Leipold revealed that the idea started with the players.

He said safety Kenny Logan and some of the guys came to him and said it was time they had black uniforms, since it’s so popular with other Power Five teams these days.

“The players love them, and they want them. And everything else that happens in college athletics today is a lot driven by players,” said Coach Leipold. “They’re the ones out there doing it and everything else.

The entire program is pretty happy with how they turned out.

“I think we respected our school colors, we respected our past in the circus font, and everything. I think we touched on it all. But again, it’s gonna be how we play in them that’s gonna matter the most on Friday,” Coach Leipold added.

Kickoff against Illinois is set for 6:30 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2 as well.

