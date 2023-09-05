Labor Day tractor ride benefits genetic disorder research organization

EVEREST, Kan. (WIBW) - A parade of tractors made its way through parts of Northeast Kansas Monday.

The 15th annual Northeast Kansas Tractor Cruise set off from Everest Monday morning, hitting parts of Brown, Atchison and Doniphan counties for Labor Day.

Kieth Olson started the ride to raise money for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. The group researches treatments and potential cures for the genetic disorder, which affects Olson’s daughter Ingrid.

