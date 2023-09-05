KU School of Business receives historic gift to aid in success, research

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas School of Business has received a historic $50 million donation to aid in student success and faculty research.

The University of Kansas announced on Tuesday, Sept. 5, that the School of Business received a $50 million commitment from an anonymous donor to transform education and research. The gift is the largest in school history and will allow it to advance on key initiatives and support student success.

“This transformative gift supports the School of Business’ ongoing commitment to excellence in research and student success,” said Paige Fields, KU School of Business dean. “It will allow our school to further invest in our current mission-driven initiatives, to pursue aspirational objectives and to identify future opportunities, ensuring we continue delivering relevant, innovative business education.”

KU noted the newly endowed fund will provide resources for several school priorities such as the improvement of the quality and quantity of scholarly output through professorships and fellowships.

As the school sees record growth in enrollment, the University indicated the gift will also bolster student success priorities such as recently revamped entrepreneurship programs, career-focused opportunities within the EY Professionalism Program, and scholarship retention and programmatic efforts among diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, study abroad and academic enrichment programs.

“While a gift of this size is certainly newsworthy, it’s what this gift will enable that is truly worth noting,” said Dan Martin, president, KU Endowment. “The impact of such a sizable gift will have a ripple effect that extends well beyond this current moment in time. We are honored and humbled by the donor’s choice to invest in the School of Business and look forward to sharing future success stories that will be written because of their generosity.”

KU said the donor made the gift in honor of its accomplishments throughout history and in recent years following the strategic planning process during the 2018-18 school year. Under the plan, the school has launched certificate programs, reviewed and updated its undergrad curriculum, created more flexible admissions policies, introduced a new master’s degree, enhanced research incentives and built out previously unfurnished spaces in Capitol Federal Hall. The donor expressed strong belief in the school’s future.

