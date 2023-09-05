KHP identifies Manhattan man killed in collision with cement bridge pillar

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released more information about a deadly crash that took the life of one man on Labor Day.

The KHP Crash Log indicates that just after 4:55 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 181.2 along eastbound K-18 - near S. Walnut Ave. in Ogden - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2017 Mazda 3 driven by Nathan Patrick Grndle, 47, of Manhattan, had been headed east on the highway when, for an unknown reason, the car veered off the road and hit a cement bridge pillar.

The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Grindle had been ejected from the car which then caught on fire. The fire burned for about 30 minutes before crews were able to extinguish it. Grindle was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCPD said K-18 was closed as crews responded, however, the roadway was reopened to traffic around 7 p.m.

KHP noted that Grindle was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

