KDA to host 17th annual Kansas Grape Stomp at Kansas State Fair

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Agriculture will host the 17th annual Kansas Grape Stomp at the Kansas State Fair.

Kansas Department of Agriculture officials said the annual event will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Gottschalk Park at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson, Kan.

According to officials with the KDA, gather around the grape tubs to watch state and local leaders and others stomp grapes to salute the Kansas grape and farm winery industries. The competitive stomp-off will lead the event and an open stomp for all Kansas State Fair attendees will follow.

KDA officials said they are committed to advocating for and promoting the agriculture industry, the state’s largest industry, employer and economic contributor, and encourage all fairgoers to attend the grape stomp to have fun while learning about the grape and farm winery industries in Kansas.

For more information about the event, contact Robin Dolby, “From the Land of Kansas” marketing coordinator, at Robin.Dolby@ks.gov or 785-564-6756.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.