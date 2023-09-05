KDA to host 17th annual Kansas Grape Stomp at Kansas State Fair

KDA officials said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam competed against then-Secretary of...
KDA officials said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam competed against then-Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz during the 2022 Kansas Grape Stomp at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.(Kansas Department of Agriculture)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Agriculture will host the 17th annual Kansas Grape Stomp at the Kansas State Fair.

Kansas Department of Agriculture officials said the annual event will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Gottschalk Park at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson, Kan.

According to officials with the KDA, gather around the grape tubs to watch state and local leaders and others stomp grapes to salute the Kansas grape and farm winery industries. The competitive stomp-off will lead the event and an open stomp for all Kansas State Fair attendees will follow.

KDA officials said they are committed to advocating for and promoting the agriculture industry, the state’s largest industry, employer and economic contributor, and encourage all fairgoers to attend the grape stomp to have fun while learning about the grape and farm winery industries in Kansas.

For more information about the event, contact Robin Dolby, “From the Land of Kansas” marketing coordinator, at Robin.Dolby@ks.gov or 785-564-6756.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck becomes lodged at the Topeka Wendy's on Sept. 4, 2023.
Drive-thru in Topeka closed after semi’s unsuccessful attempt to drive through
Emergency crews were responding to a fatality crash late Monday afternoon at K-18 highway and...
One dead in fatal crash southeast of Ogden
FILE
Viral fight pushes Kansas law enforcement to detail Stand Your Ground laws
FILE
KHP identifies Manhattan man killed in collision with cement bridge pillar
Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning at 3110 S.W. 30th Terrace in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to basement fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka

Latest News

Staci Dawn Ogle with NOTO served up details for the Artcakes Pancake Feed fundraiser. The Sept....
Breakfast gets creative twist at NOTO fundraiser
Staci Dawn Ogle with NOTO served up details for the Artcakes Pancake Feed fundraiser. The Sept....
Breakfast gets creative twist at NOTO fundraiser
Cooler temperatures arrive
Cooler temperatures and
Sterling Scales founded Indy Races for Childhood Cancer in honor of his younger son, who is a...
Indy Races off and running to support youngest cancer patients