Kansas-based nonprofit selected to administer Alternatives to Abortion program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson announced on Tuesday, Sept. 5 that a Kansas-based nonprofit has been selected to administer the Alternatives to Abortion program enacted by the Legislature earlier this year.

Office of Kansas State Treasurer officials said the Kansas Pregnancy Care Network (KPCN) was selected from the three eligible bids that were submitted to the Department of Administration. The group was the only Kansas-based entity that submitted a qualified bid. The organization was modeled after, and is working closely with, the Texas Pregnancy Care Network, which administers a similar program in that state.

“I am pleased that a group of Kansans has organized in response to our request for proposals and submitted the successful bid,” Johnson said. “KPCN’s ability to draw on the experience of their affiliated organization in Texas will allow them to hit the ground running in implementing this program as the Legislature intended, serving women facing the difficulties of an unplanned pregnancy.”

Office of Kansas State Treasurer officials noted earlier this year, the Legislature appropriated $2 million to the Alternatives to Abortion program and directed the State Treasurer to conduct a request for proposals process to select a qualified non-profit organization to administer the program. The organization is required to produce a report to the Legislature and Treasurer on its progress by June 30, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.