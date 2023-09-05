K-State’s McCain Performance Series to host blues rock recording artist

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series will host blues rock recording artist Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Kansas State University officials said the 2023-2024 McCain Performance Series continues its opening month of headliners with the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 in K-State’s McCain Auditorium.

K-State officials indicated that 25 years into his recording career, Kenny Wayne Shepherd continues to create genre-defining, blues-infused rock ‘n’ roll. Shepherd has built an enviable resume as an accomplished recording artist, a riveting live performer, and one of the most talented and distinctive guitarists of his generation.

According to officials with K-State, Shepherd has sold millions of albums worldwide and has received five Grammy nominations, two Billboard Music Awards, the Blues Foundation’s Keeping the Blues Alive Award, two Orville H. Gibson awards, and two Blues Music awards. He has seven No. 1 blues albums and a string of No. 1 mainstream rock singles.

K-State officials noted tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the ticket office in the McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are also available by phone at 785-532-6428 during the same hours. Kids 17 and younger get 50% off the general price of admission for this show.

For more information, K-State noted to email mccain@k-state.edu.

