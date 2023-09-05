K-State student receives national engineering scholarship

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University student received a national engineering scholarship.

Kansas State University officials said Grace Whisler Lipford, a junior in civil engineering at K-State, has been awarded a competitive national scholarship from the American Council of Engineering Companies Research Institute.

K-State officials indicated Lipford, from Hutchinson, won the Morrissey Goodale Diversity in STEM Scholarship from the organization, which is worth $12,500. The scholarship is awarded as part of the organization’s mission to advance the engineering profession by providing scholarships to qualified students who are interested in becoming engineers.

K-State officials noted in addition to the national scholarship, Lipford also received a scholarship award from the Kansas chapter of the organization.

