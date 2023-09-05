K-State makes slight climb in AP Poll

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks to players before an NCAA college football game...
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks to players before an NCAA college football game against Southeast Missouri State Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After it’s convincing 45-0 win over SEMO, Kansas State finds themselves closer to the top.

The ‘Cats come in at No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after being No. 16 to begin the season. Will Howard went 18-26 for 297 yards two passing touchdowns and one interception. He also added a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown thanks to Treshaun Ward. True freshman and former Maize High School alum Avery Johnson got some action and scored on his first collegiate drive with a rushing score.

RJ Garcia went for 119 yards and a touchdown while Ben Sinnott topped 100 yards. DJ Giddens paced the rushing department with 128 yards.

The Wildcats will play Saturday against Troy at 11 a.m.

