Indy Races off and running to support youngest cancer patients

The Indy Races for Childhood Cancer step off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Lake Shawnee.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Everyone is invited to take steps in raising awareness and providing support for children and families affected by the disease through the Indy Races for Childhood Cancer.

Sterling Scales is a dad on a mission. He founded the Indy Races in honor of his son Elliott “Indy” Scales, who was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a form of kidney cancer. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about his family’s journey and how it led to the fundraising runs.

The Indy Races for Childhood Cancer will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network programs through Stormont Vail Foundation. Indy is a local ambassador for the CMN this year.

The 1 mile, 5K, 10K and around-the-lake (6.8 mile) options step off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 from Shelter House No. 1, on the west side of Lake Shawnee, across from the softball diamonds, 3400 SE Leisure Lane.

You can register in advance at runsignup.com/Race/KS/Topeka/IndyRaces. You also may register on-site the morning of the race before 8:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck becomes lodged at the Topeka Wendy's on Sept. 4, 2023.
Drive-thru in Topeka closed after semi’s unsuccessful attempt to drive through
Emergency crews were responding to a fatality crash late Monday afternoon at K-18 highway and...
One dead in fatal crash southeast of Ogden
FILE
Viral fight pushes Kansas law enforcement to detail Stand Your Ground laws
FILE
KHP identifies Manhattan man killed in collision with cement bridge pillar
Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning at 3110 S.W. 30th Terrace in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to basement fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka

Latest News

Staci Dawn Ogle with NOTO served up details for the Artcakes Pancake Feed fundraiser. The Sept....
Breakfast gets creative twist at NOTO fundraiser
Staci Dawn Ogle with NOTO served up details for the Artcakes Pancake Feed fundraiser. The Sept....
Breakfast gets creative twist at NOTO fundraiser
Cooler temperatures arrive
Cooler temperatures and
KDA officials said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam competed against then-Secretary of...
KDA to host 17th annual Kansas Grape Stomp at Kansas State Fair