Indy Races off and running to support youngest cancer patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Everyone is invited to take steps in raising awareness and providing support for children and families affected by the disease through the Indy Races for Childhood Cancer.

Sterling Scales is a dad on a mission. He founded the Indy Races in honor of his son Elliott “Indy” Scales, who was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a form of kidney cancer. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about his family’s journey and how it led to the fundraising runs.

The Indy Races for Childhood Cancer will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network programs through Stormont Vail Foundation. Indy is a local ambassador for the CMN this year.

The 1 mile, 5K, 10K and around-the-lake (6.8 mile) options step off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 from Shelter House No. 1, on the west side of Lake Shawnee, across from the softball diamonds, 3400 SE Leisure Lane.

You can register in advance at runsignup.com/Race/KS/Topeka/IndyRaces. You also may register on-site the morning of the race before 8:45 a.m.

