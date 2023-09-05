House fire intentionally set overnight

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 27th and SE California area around 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 5.(Eric Ives)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 27th and SE California area around 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 5.

According to the owner the house had been vacant for three to four months, and they had seen unsheltered individuals coming and going from the residence.

The fire chief told 13 News that the fire appeared to be intentionally set and that no gas or electricity had been supplied to the residence at the time of the fire.

