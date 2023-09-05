Highway 75 Labor Day crash claims man’s life, sends woman to Topeka hospital

WOODSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead while another woman recovers in a Topeka hospital following a Labor Day rollover crash along Highway 75 in Southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 130th Rd. in Woodson Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1993 Toyota pickup truck driven by Wayne A. Faulkner, 72, of Yates Center, had been headed north on the highway when he attempted to turn left onto 130th Rd.

Meanwhile, a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by David W. Harrier, 73, of Meriden, had also been headed north on the highway. Harrier entered the southbound lane to pass a Nissan Pathfinder pulling a trailer that had been behind Faulkner’s pickup. However, when he attempted to merge back into the correct lane of travel, he clipped the rear left corner of Faulkner’s pickup.

KHP said the contact caused Faulkner’s truck to spin counter-clockwise as the front passenger-side wheel gouged into the asphalt. The vehicle then flipped multiple times and landed upright in the west ditch.

First responders noted that Faulkner was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger, Karen Faulkner, 69, of Yates Center, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. Harrier sustained suspected minor injuries in the collision, however, he was not transported to an area hospital.

KHP indicated that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

