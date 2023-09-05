Highway 75 Labor Day crash claims man’s life, sends woman to Topeka hospital

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead while another woman recovers in a Topeka hospital following a Labor Day rollover crash along Highway 75 in Southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 130th Rd. in Woodson Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1993 Toyota pickup truck driven by Wayne A. Faulkner, 72, of Yates Center, had been headed north on the highway when he attempted to turn left onto 130th Rd.

Meanwhile, a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by David W. Harrier, 73, of Meriden, had also been headed north on the highway. Harrier entered the southbound lane to pass a Nissan Pathfinder pulling a trailer that had been behind Faulkner’s pickup. However, when he attempted to merge back into the correct lane of travel, he clipped the rear left corner of Faulkner’s pickup.

KHP said the contact caused Faulkner’s truck to spin counter-clockwise as the front passenger-side wheel gouged into the asphalt. The vehicle then flipped multiple times and landed upright in the west ditch.

First responders noted that Faulkner was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger, Karen Faulkner, 69, of Yates Center, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. Harrier sustained suspected minor injuries in the collision, however, he was not transported to an area hospital.

KHP indicated that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck becomes lodged at the Topeka Wendy's on Sept. 4, 2023.
Drive-thru in Topeka closed after semi’s unsuccessful attempt to drive through
Emergency crews were responding to a fatality crash late Monday afternoon at K-18 highway and...
One dead in fatal crash southeast of Ogden
FILE
Viral fight pushes Kansas law enforcement to detail Stand Your Ground laws
Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning at 3110 S.W. 30th Terrace in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to basement fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff remains on the mend, urges prayers for ill pastor

Latest News

Alan D. Carroll
Silver Alert issued for man, 72, who went missing between Great Bend, Abilene
FILE
KHP identifies Manhattan man killed in collision with cement bridge pillar
One last hot day ahead
One last hot day ahead
Tricia Peterson stands at the front counter of the Millennium Cafe in the Topeka and Shawnee...
Fork in the Road: Millennium Cafe has fans in Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library