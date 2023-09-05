Fork in the Road: Millennium Cafe has fans in Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re looking for a good made-from-scratch breakfast or lunch -- or just some snacks to help you make it through the day -- the last place you might think of going is to your local library.

But one trip to the Millennium Cafe could change all that.

The cafe, located in the southwest corner of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Tricia Peterson, along with her husband Ryan, has run the cafe since November 2021.

The cafe offers a wide range of food items, including homemade baked goods including scones, cheesesteak, brownies and cookies.

Coffee that is ground and brewed on-site also is available.

The cafe also boasts daily specials, including Philly cheesesteak sandwiches with fries for $10.50 on Mondays; tacos for $1.50 each on Tuesdays; two hand-breaded chicken strips with fries and vegetable of the day for $10.50 on Wednesdays; cheeseburger with fries for $8.50 on Thursdays; and chef’s choice on Fridays.

The cafe has many regular customers -- including library employees -- and does all the catering for events at the library.

Peterson says the cafe has about six employees and prides itself on using locally grown products whenever possible.

For more information, call 785-580-4441.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.