Fork in the Road: Millennium Cafe adds flavor to Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re looking for some homemade food or snacks, the last place you may think of going is the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

But one trip to the Millennium Cafe could change all that.

The Millennium Cafe is located at the west end of the library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave.

The cafe’s chef is Tricia Peterson, who along with her husband Ryan have been running the restaurant since November 2021.

Peterson said foot traffic was slow when she took over the cafe, with the lingering effects of COVID-19 still keeping people away from the library.

However, she said, business has gradually increased as people are finding their way back to the Millennium Cafe.

Peterson prides herself on made-from-scratch food items and treats, ranging from breakfast burritos to muffins to cookies to scones to quiche.

She also has a variety of daily luncheon specials which include: Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and french fries on Mondays; tacos on Tuesdays; hand-breaded chicken strips, fries and vegetable of the day on Wednesdays; cheeseburgers and fries on Thursdays; and chef’s choice on Fridays.

She said around six people are employed at the Millennium Cafe, working different schedules during the week.

The Millennium Cafe aspires to purchase locally grown produce and also serves Blue Jazz Coffee.

Additionally, the Millennium Cafe participates in the “Choosing Healthy Appetizing Meal Plan Solutions for Seniors” -- also known as the “CHAMPSS” program -- which is offered through the Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging. Meals for seniors are available for a suggestion of $3.50 donation.

The cafe is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

It is closed on weekends, but Peterson said the Millennium Cafe is available for catering library events on Saturdays and Sundays, just as it is during the rest of the week.

