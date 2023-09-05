Elementary students learn the wonders of nature in class butterfly project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is nearly time for the butterfly migration, so a local elementary school is taking the opportunity to teach kids the importance of nature.

The Monarch Watch visited Meadows Elementary on Tuesday, Sept. 5, for a class project. The students will learn from the professionals how to tag a butterfly so they can keep a record of our area Monarch butterflies before they migrate. According to Reverend Jenn Allen, the Diocesan Missioner for Creation Care at the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas, all the Monarch butterflies in the Topeka area are now getting ready to migrate through the Oyamel Fir forest in Mexico.

The goal is to show the kids how tagging a butterfly benefits Monarch butterfly research and allows us to know more about the Monarch population.

“The majority of what we know about Monarch butterflies comes from what are called citizen scientists,” said Rev. Allen. “People like you and me, who go and catch butterflies and tag them. When they find a butterfly that has been tagged, they are able to record the migration that the butterfly has taken, and it helps us to estimate the health of the population.”

Plus, the students learn about other creatures we share our planet with.

”Starting with young kids helps to make this a part of who they are,” said Rev. Allen. “Instead of trying to learn later about things they have been ignoring, they just get to learn right now that they are a part of nature and a part of creation. It is important for them to understand how they are creatures right along with the butterflies.”

The next part of the project is to release the butterflies into the wild, but it depends on the specific stage and how ready the butterflies are to be released. When the butterflies are ready, Rev. Allen said the kids will go to the Bethany House and Garden to tag their butterflies and free them.

According to Rev. Allen, the elementary students have been looking after approximately 800 caterpillars since Aug. 16.

