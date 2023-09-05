Driver charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI following April UTV collision

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Alma man has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and a DUI both connected to a fatal April UTV collision.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to 13 NEWS that Lester R. Johnson, 26, of Alma, was arrested on July 28 in connection with the April UTV collision that killed 23-year-old Ashley Seidl.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the arrest was made after formal charges were filed in district court.

Johnson was booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on official charges of:

Involuntary manslaughter

Interference with law enforcement

Driving under the influence

The Kansas Highway Patrol said that emergency crews were called to the 3100 block of McFarland Rd. with reports of a UTV collision. When they arrived, they found Johnson had been driving a 2021 Polaris RZR UTV east on McFarland Rd. when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

First responders said the UTV veered into the ditch, flipped and threw Johnson’s passenger, Seidl. She was pronounced dead at the scene while Johnson was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with minor injuries.

Johnson was issued a $25,000 bond which as of Sept. 5 has been posted as he no longer remains behind bars.

A status conference hearing has been set in this case for 10 a.m. on Sept. 26. The Kansas Highway Patrol is lead agency on the case.

