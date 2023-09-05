Douglas County to participate in alternative 911 emergency response cohort

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County and the City of Lawrence were selected by the Harvard Kennedy School Government Performance Lab (GPL) to participate as one of 14 jurisdictions nationwide in the 2023-2024 Alternative 911 Emergency Response Implementation Cohort, which is an initiative designed to support city and county leaders in developing, improving and expanding unarmed alternative responses to 911 calls.

City of Lawrence officials said Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Chief Rich Llewellyn and Lawrence Kansas Police Chief Rich Lockhart will introduce members of the initiative at the Lawrence City Commission Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and at the Douglas County Commission Meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

City of Lawrence officials indicated Ana Obiora and Yen Mai from the Harvard Kennedy School Government Performance Lab will explain the value of the initiative to the community and the scope of support. Both Chiefs will stand for Commission questions after the presentation and be available for press interviews by request.

“When I heard about this opportunity, I knew our community was a great candidate and quickly began working through the application process,” said Lawrence Kansas Police Chief Rich Lockhart. “The policing industry is changing. Like many industries, we’re being asked to do more with less. At the same time, the people we serve are asking for new ways to respond to crisis. We must do both -- and do them effectively. We look forward to the support as we expand our use of alternative response teams while we continue to reimagine policing in Lawrence.”

City of Lawrence officials said the Cohort includes nine additional jurisdictions selected this year, which is Alexandria, VA; Amherst, MA; Baltimore, MD; Cambridge, MA; Los Angeles, CA; Madison/Dane County, WI; Portland, OR; Sacramento, CA; and Tucson, AZ. The GPL continues to support four jurisdictions from the 2022-23 Cohort: Allegheny County, PA; Chicago, IL; San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments, CA; and Washington, DC.

“Building on the momentum of participating jurisdictions that have launched, sustained, and scaled alternative response teams over the past two years, we are thrilled to welcome our largest Cohort yet,” said GPL Executive Director Gloria Gong. “We have heard both from leaders across the country and families who have been impacted by interactions with police that their communities need to reimagine their approaches to public safety. Our Cohort’s rapid growth reflects this rising national commitment to ensuring people in crisis receive the right response at the right time.”

Through the Cohort, City of Lawrence officials indicated the GPL provides jurisdictions with pro bono applied research support and technical assistance on an array of innovative approaches to alternative response. This includes supporting jurisdictions in researching and testing approaches to analyzing 911 call data and designing call decision trees, creating training curricula for response teams and 911 staff, procuring services from local providers, writing responder team protocols and procedures, tracking key performance metrics to guide program iteration, identifying barriers to diverting 911 calls eligible for alternative response, and more.

City of Lawrence officials said the GPL selected the 2023-24 Cohort from a highly competitive applicant pool of 40 jurisdictions around the country. Selection criteria included the jurisdiction’s vision and commitment to equitably improving community safety and well-being; support from local leaders; collaboration across government departments; and commitment to have alternative response teams respond directly to 911 calls.

City of Lawrence officials noted leaders from a wide range of emergency response providers and care coordinators throughout the county will participate in this important work, including Douglas County Emergency Communications Center, Douglas County, Lawrence Kansas Police Department, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical, Kansas Suicide Prevention HQ and Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center.

