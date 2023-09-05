Disaster emergency declared as Labor Day wildfires ignite, state remains dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A disaster emergency has been declared by the Governor as Labor Day wildfires ignited in the Sunflower State and the majority of the region remains dry.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office announced that Governor Laura Kelly declared a state of disaster emergency following hot dry conditions that fanned the flames of fires in Kearny Co. on Monday afternoon.

Gov. Kelly issued the verbal proclamation in order to send state aerial support. The Kansas Forest Service also provided aerial services as ground crews were unable to access the wildfire due to rough terrain.

On Tuesday, officials noted that the risk of wildfires across the Sunflower State remains high. The decurion allows state assets to be used if requested by county emergency managers.

For this time of year, the Office indicated fire concerns are heightened due to the lack of rain and high temperatures that have dried out vegetation and stressed fuels. With the growing season ending, plants will begin to lose moisture making the more susceptible to ignite.

“As Kansas remains dry and warm, people need to take precautions when working or recreating outside to prevent fire starts,” said Mark Neely, State Fire Management Officer. “If a fire does start report it to 911 immediately.”

Officials said western and south-central Kansas has seen an uptick in initial attacks, however, the vast majority of wildfires have been kept small in size. Fires can start growing if wind aligns with heat and humidity.

