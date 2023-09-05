Deputies investigate three-vehicle crash on Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Wanamaker Rd. in...
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the three-vehicle crash occurred around 3:06 p.m. in the 5600 block of SW Wanamaker Rd.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated one person had minor injuries from the crash but was not transported to the hospital.

