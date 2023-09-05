Deputies investigate bomb, gun threat at Washburn Rural Middle School

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a bomb and gun threat that occurred at Washburn Rural Middle School.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that around 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an individual at Washburn Rural Middle School that referenced a bomb and bringing a gun to school. Multiple law enforcement officers and K9 units from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department immediately responded.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated through investigation, it was determined that two 12-year-old boys were responsible for the call and the statements made to an emergency dispatcher. Investigators were able to determine that there was no active threat to Washburn Rural students or the general public. This matter will continue to be investigated by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and then forwarded to the Shawnee County District Attorney for review.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted as a reminder, any and all threats of violence are taken seriously by law enforcement.

