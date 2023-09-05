Crews extinguish house fire early Tuesday in Topeka’s Auburndale neighborhood

Crews responded to a house fire at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story residence at 205 S.W....
Crews responded to a house fire at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story residence at 205 S.W. Roosevelt in west Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a house fire early Tuesday in the Auburndale neighborhood of west Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story residence at 205 S.W. Roosevelt.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details, including the cause of the fire and an estimated dollar loss, weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck becomes lodged at the Topeka Wendy's on Sept. 4, 2023.
Drive-thru in Topeka closed after semi’s unsuccessful attempt to drive through
Emergency crews were responding to a fatality crash late Monday afternoon at K-18 highway and...
One dead in fatal crash southeast of Ogden
FILE
Viral fight pushes Kansas law enforcement to detail Stand Your Ground laws
FILE
KHP identifies Manhattan man killed in collision with cement bridge pillar
Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning at 3110 S.W. 30th Terrace in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to basement fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka

Latest News

Brown County Sheriff said corn continues to mature across Kansas and while it may be beneficial...
Brown County Sheriff warns of intersection concerns
The University of Kansas School of Business has received a historic $50 million donation to aid...
KU School of Business receives historic gift to aid in success, research
A 25-year-old female and a 30-year-old male were arrested following two separate weekend...
Two arrested following separate weekend vehicle pursuits
For the third time in less than 24 hours, a Topeka home caught fire Tuesday morning as...
Crews battle three fires found to be intentionally set in Southeast Topeka
Crews extinguished an early-morning house fire in East Topeka believed to be intentionally set.
Early-morning East Topeka house fire believed to be intentionally set