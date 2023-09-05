Crews extinguish house fire early Tuesday in Topeka’s Auburndale neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a house fire early Tuesday in the Auburndale neighborhood of west Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story residence at 205 S.W. Roosevelt.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details, including the cause of the fire and an estimated dollar loss, weren’t immediately available.

