Crews battle third fire in 24 hours at southwest Topeka home

By Phil Anderson and Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the third time in less than 24 hours, a Topeka home went up in flames.

Neighbors said the house at 3110 SW 30th Terrace rekindled and caught fire around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5. That blaze was quickly extinguished.

The same house caught fire just after 10 a.m. on Monday after the homeowner had left to take her dog on a walk. She returned to find a blaze in the basement.

Then, around 7:45 a.m. 13 NEWS Crews on the scene saw flames coming from the home’s garage as fire crews again rolled into the area.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

