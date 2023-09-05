Crews battle third fire in 24 hours at southwest Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the third time in less than 24 hours, a Topeka home went up in flames.

Neighbors said the house at 3110 SW 30th Terrace rekindled and caught fire around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5. That blaze was quickly extinguished.

The same house caught fire just after 10 a.m. on Monday after the homeowner had left to take her dog on a walk. She returned to find a blaze in the basement.

Then, around 7:45 a.m. 13 NEWS Crews on the scene saw flames coming from the home’s garage as fire crews again rolled into the area.

