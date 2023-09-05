Concert to help new non-profit support first responders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new charity is working to bring awareness and support to first responders with PTSD.

It’s called the Heroes Salute Project. They have their first fundraiser in late September. Matthew Norman visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

Singer/songwriter Savanna Chestnut joined Norman for the visit. Chestnut, who grew up in northeast Kansas, gained popularity when she was part of Blake Shelton’s team on The Voice. Chestnut will perform as part of a benefit concert Sept. 29.

Chestnut will open for Noe Palma.

The Salute to Our First Responders benefit for the Heroes Salute Project takes place at 5 p.m. Sept. 29 at The Aurora at The Vinewood, 2842 SE 29th St.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased in advance at heroessaluteproject.org. You may also visit the web site to learn more about the organization.

