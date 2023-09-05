Cocaine, open container found in Highway 75 traffic stop leads to driver’s arrest

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was arrested after cocaine and an open container of alcohol were found during a Labor Day traffic stop along Highway 75.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, deputies stopped a vehicle near mile marker 140 on Highway 75 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, law enforcement officials said they found a substance believed to be cocaine in the possession of the driver, Cirenio Martinez-Apolinar, 35, of Lyndon.

Martinez-Apolinar was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on:

Possession of cocaine

Transporting an open container

No driver’s license

As of Tuesday, Martinez-Apolinar remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.