Cocaine, open container found in Highway 75 traffic stop leads to driver’s arrest
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was arrested after cocaine and an open container of alcohol were found during a Labor Day traffic stop along Highway 75.
The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, deputies stopped a vehicle near mile marker 140 on Highway 75 for a traffic violation.
During the stop, law enforcement officials said they found a substance believed to be cocaine in the possession of the driver, Cirenio Martinez-Apolinar, 35, of Lyndon.
Martinez-Apolinar was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on:
- Possession of cocaine
- Transporting an open container
- No driver’s license
As of Tuesday, Martinez-Apolinar remains behind bars.
