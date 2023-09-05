Chiefs’ All-Pro TE Travis Kelce hyperextends knee in practice for opener vs Detroit

Tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs’ final practice before their opener against Detroit on Tuesday, leaving his status in question for Thursday night’s game
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(AP)
By DAVE SKRETTA
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs’ final practice before their opener against Detroit, leaving the status of the All-Pro tight end in question when Kansas City faces the Lions on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the injury occurred during their final full workout Tuesday but provided no other details. Players in the locker room said Kelce was hurt on a play in the red zone but was able to limp off the field on his own.

“We'll just see how he does going forward,” Reid said.

The 33-year-old Kelce has not missed a game to injury since his rookie season in 2013, when a microfracture procedure to fix a cartilage problem in his knee ended it after one game. He has twice skipped meaningless games to end the regular season.

“I was in on that play (that Kelce was hurt),” Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore said Tuesday. "I was talking to somebody and he was limping, just walking off the field. It was a good sign to see him get up by himself and get off the field.”

One day earlier, Kelce proclaimed his body felt "as good as it’ll feel all year” heading into the new season.

“I’ve been very fortunate that we have the best training staff in the league, so getting in the training room, doing a lot of rehab, and just making sure the body is tuned up," Kelce said before Monday's practice. "There’s a lot that goes into it. You just have to be a professional, and you just have to be very fortunate.

“Actually,” he said, "there’s lot of fortune that goes into the game and staying healthy and being out there every week.”

Kelce is coming off perhaps the best season of his 10-year career, catching a career-high 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was voted a first-team All-Pro for the fourth time and chosen to the Pro Bowl for an eighth consecutive season while helping Kansas City win the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four years.

“It's tough and we love Kelce and we want him to be out there,” said Chiefs tight end Noah Gray, who would be in line to start if Kelce is unavailable. “He's been a great captain, a great leader for this team, a great mentor for me and the rest of the guys.

“He’s as tough as they get,” Gray added. “I hope he’s out there.”

The Chiefs also have Blake Bell on the 53-man roster with Matt Bushman and Gerrit Prince on the practice squad.

Most of the injuries Kelce has sustained in his career have been relatively minor. He has twice been in the concussion protocol but was able to return for the following game. He’s played through a rib injury and an ankle sprain, had offseason surgery on his shoulder and dealt with soreness in his knee during the 2020 playoffs.

“He's one of the toughest guys out there," Bushman said, “and he loves to play the game.”

The drop-off is steep from Kelce to the rest of the tight end group. He has 814 catches for 10,344 yards and 69 touchdowns over the course of his career; the backups combined have 95 catches for 976 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs are at least healthy at wide receiver, which should take some of the pressure off the tight ends.

The big question mark was speedy Kadarius Toney, who had surgery for a torn meniscus early in training camp and missed all three preseason games. The dynamic-if-injury prone playmaker returned to practice last week and made it through the remainder of game week workouts without any problems.

If Kelce is unavailable, the Chiefs could have all seven of their wide receivers active on game day.

“We've got to make sure we have a plan on how to use them," Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) cheer from...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) cheer from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(AP)

Most Read

A semi-truck becomes lodged at the Topeka Wendy's on Sept. 4, 2023.
Drive-thru in Topeka closed after semi’s unsuccessful attempt to drive through
Emergency crews were responding to a fatality crash late Monday afternoon at K-18 highway and...
One dead in fatal crash southeast of Ogden
FILE
Viral fight pushes Kansas law enforcement to detail Stand Your Ground laws
FILE
KHP identifies Manhattan man killed in collision with cement bridge pillar
Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning at 3110 S.W. 30th Terrace in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to basement fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka

Latest News

FILE - Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy greets fans as he arrives for...
Chiefs say new Commanders coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s intense style will pay off eventually
FILE - A maintenance worker walks on the side of a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad...
Union Pacific railroad to renew push for 1-person crews by testing conductors in trucks
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a new...
Transgender Kansas residents can keep updating their documents despite a new law, governor says
FILE- North Dakota House Majority Leader Rep. Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, second from left,...
Your state has a law on bathrooms and trans kids? Officials may not know how it will be enforced