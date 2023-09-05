Brown County Sheriff warns of intersection concerns

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is warning citizens of intersection concerns due to the height of corn along rural roadways.

Sheriff Merchant said corn continues to mature across Kansas and while it is beneficial to farmers, corn fields can be a danger for drivers traveling on rural roads. Given the height of the corn, visibility when nearing or entering intersections in the country can be greatly compromised. Officials urge drivers to slow down, make sure to clearly look both ways from right to left and proceed with caution when crops are blocking visibility.

According to Sheriff Merchant, in a couple of weeks, farmers will be starting to harvest and traffic will increase. Give combines and farm equipment ample room when behind them. If followed too closely, they may not be able to see you.

Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office noted parents have also expressed concerns about the stop light at 1st and Oregon in Hiawatha, especially when harvest begins as more trucks will be on the roadway. Traffic from the east and west are required to come to a complete stop while north and southbound traffic needs to slow down sa they approach the intersection as the traffic light is blinking yellow.

