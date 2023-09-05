Breakfast gets creative twist at NOTO fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Breakfast takes on a creative twist in the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District this weekend.

Their Artcakes fundraiser serves up good food and good fun for two great causes. Staci Dawn Ogle with NOTO served up the details on Eye on NE Kansas.

Artcakes serves a full breakfast of pancakes (plain or blueberry), scrambled eggs, sausage and coffee and juice. People can also test their creative skills at several Artcakes stations, where they can create a colorful pancake in a special design.

The event will feature several local celebrities - including WIBW TV’s Jeremy Goodwin - competing to see who can create the best-looking Artcakes.

The Artcakes Pancake Feed takes place from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Redbud Park Pavilion. Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 6-12; and children age 5 and under eat free. While tickets will be available at the event, it is requested you purchase them in advance at exploreNOTO.org.

Proceeds benefit NOTO and Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries.

