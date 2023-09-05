$1 million made available to enhance, construct tourist attractions in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $1 million has been made available to enhance or add new attractions in the Sunflower State in an effort to drive tourism.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Sept. 5, that $1 million in Attraction Development Grants has been made available by Kansas tourism. These grants are meant to help develop sustainable tourism experiences to influence travel and create an economic impact in the Sunflower State. Projects will include new jobs, capital investment, revenue and increased visitation.

“Kansas tourism is an economic driver that highlights the many reasons why our state is the best place in the nation to live, work, and raise a family,” Gov. Kelly said. “By investing in our tourism industry, we strengthen our economic growth and Kansas’ placement as a destination state for tourists from around the world.”

Kelly noted that the first round of applications is now open with a deadline of Oct. 1. A second round is set to open on Feb. 1 with about $500,000 set to be awarded each round. Successful applications are required to tie tourism with the money used to develop new or enhance existing attractions.

“Investing in the growth and development of our destination-based assets contributes to economic prosperity in communities of all sizes across Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Tourism empowers local communities by creating job opportunities and strengthening the overall business landscape.”

The Governor said tourism reels in about $11.2 billion annually including $7 billion in lodging, dining, transportation and entertainment. Eligible projects include the construction of new attractions, enhancements made to existing attractions and new or enhanced exhibits to improve visitor experience.

“By strategically fostering new tourism development, we are inspiring quality vacation experiences for our visitors,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “Visitors spend dollars while in our state, and those dollars provide increased tax revenue, new jobs, and a better quality of life for all.”

For more information about the grant program, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.