Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff remains on the mend, urges prayers for ill pastor

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One community leader in Wabaunsee Co. is using his platform to highlight another in need.

As he remains on the road to recovery himself, Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins took to Facebook on Monday morning, Sept. 4, to bring attention to another community leader in need. While at church this past Sunday, he said he learned Pastor Bob Grimm is also on the mend.

For those unfamiliar with the community, Sheriff Hoskins noted that the church is located across the parking lot from the courthouse.

“There’s been many-a-time I’ve made that long walk when times were tough and I needed a tough talk,” Hoskins noted. “Pastor Grimm is the real deal.”

Hoskins has asked the community to send the pastor their prayers and well wishes.

Around Aug. 21, Hoskins underwent surgery to repair injuries he sustained over his 30 years in law enforcement.

