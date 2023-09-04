Viral fight pushes Kansas law enforcement to detail Stand Your Ground laws

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Following a viral fight at a Morgan Wallen concert over the weekend, Kansas law enforcement officials are detailing Stand Your Ground laws.

A fight at a recent Morgan Wallen concert has left questions surrounding Stand Your Ground laws on the minds of Kansans recently. Wabaunsee Co. Undersheriff Eric Kirsch says the Sheriff’s Office received a few questions over the Labor Day weekend.

While Undersheriff Kirsch said Kansans should do whatever they can to avoid confrontation, real-world scenarios are not always picture-perfect. If residents are attacked in Kansas, they are legally allowed to defend themselves or someone else from imminent or physical harm.

In reference to the fight that happened at Morgan Wallen’s Aug. 30 concert in Pittsburg, Penn., Kirsch said a verbal argument quickly escalated to a physical attack. One woman was attacked by an assailant while a second jumped in. As the two battered the victim, another woman, who was later found to be the victim’s daughter, Delanie DiSabato, jumped in to help.

In a recent interview, DiSabato said she could hear the events unfold as she was inside a nearby port-a-potty. When she exited, she saw the scene and jumped into action to save her mom.

“I just walked out and saw two girls ganging up on my mom,” DiSabato said. “So, I did what I think any daughter would have done.”

DiSabato noted that she had never been in any type of fight before and had no idea what she was capable of. Officials in Pittsburgh did not make any arrests in connection with the incident as there were “plenty of ejections for intoxication.”

As for back Kansas, the Undersheriff noted that a “defender can use whatever level of force they think is necessary or reasonable to meet an equivalent threat, up to and including lethal force in order to protect themselves or someone else. A defender has no obligation to retreat.”

According to state law, Kansans cannot use lethal force to protect property unless that property is a vehicle or home with someone else inside as the assailant attempts to break in.

Specifically, KSA 21-5222 reads,

Same; defense of a person; no duty to retreat. (a) A person is justified in the use of force against another when and to the extent it appears to such person and such person reasonably believes that such use of force is necessary to defend such person or a third person against such other’s imminent use of unlawful force. (b) A person is justified in the use of deadly force under circumstances described in subsection (a) if such person reasonably believes that such use of deadly force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to such person or a third person. (c) Nothing in this section shall require a person to retreat if such person is using force to protect such person or a third person.

Kirsch said it was refreshing to see DiSabato immediately turn her attention toward the primary aggressor, remove her with appropriate force and turn toward the second aggressor. As soon as her mother was made safe, DiSabato immediately disengaged from any further violence.

The Undersheriff noted that the answer to the question in the minds of many should not be interpreted as legal advice. To read the full text of the law, click HERE.

