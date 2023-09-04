Union members gather to celebrate Labor Day on Monday in Topeka

Several dozen people gathered to celebrate Labor Day on Monday afternoon at the International...
Several dozen people gathered to celebrate Labor Day on Monday afternoon at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hall at 3906 N.W. 16th.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several dozen people gathered Monday in Topeka to celebrate Labor Day with an indoor picnic at a local union hall.

The event began around 12:30 p.m. at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hall at 3906 N.W. 16th.

Members of various labor unions were in attendance, as were several elected officials including Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican; state Rep. John Alcala, D-Topeka; and state Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka.

Union leaders at the event said Labor Day was an opportunity to honor the American worker. They added Labor Day was a chance to remember the gains made through the years as a result of labor unions.

Labor Day, celebrated each year on the first Monday of September, became a national holiday through an act of Congress in 1894.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Casey Hill, 44, of Wamego, was arrested for drug possession following a report of a...
Wamego man arrested following report of suspicious driver in Jackson County
Topeka hosting two major sports tournaments over Labor Day weekend
FILE
Events to honor Labor Day in 2023
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log around 10:20 p.m., Saturday night three people...
Three people including teen injured in Butler County Crash
FILE - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 16 K-State rolls past SEMO with ease in season opener

Latest News

FILE
Nebraska trucker who is deaf awarded $36 million after denied employment
FILE
$1.3 million to help recruit, retain volunteer firefighters in Sunflower State
FILE
Pedestrian seriously injured after early-morning collision on I-70
Crews responded to a basement fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to basement fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka