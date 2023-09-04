Union members gather to celebrate Labor Day on Monday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several dozen people gathered Monday in Topeka to celebrate Labor Day with an indoor picnic at a local union hall.

The event began around 12:30 p.m. at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hall at 3906 N.W. 16th.

Members of various labor unions were in attendance, as were several elected officials including Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican; state Rep. John Alcala, D-Topeka; and state Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka.

Union leaders at the event said Labor Day was an opportunity to honor the American worker. They added Labor Day was a chance to remember the gains made through the years as a result of labor unions.

Labor Day, celebrated each year on the first Monday of September, became a national holiday through an act of Congress in 1894.

