Topeka bus route changes to take effect this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A number of Topeka bus route changes, and cuts, take effect this Tuesday.

Topeka Metro’s Board of Directors voted at a special meeting this summer to approve the proposed changes, including eliminating service on Rice Rd. and reducing service on a handful of other routes. The agency pointed to low ridership and recruiting struggles during public meetings held throughout June.

Changes taking effect September 5:

The elimination of service for Rice Road on the #3 East 6th Street route;

The elimination of half-hour peak service and go to hourly service all day for both the # 12 Huntoon route and the #17 West 17th route; and

Making time point adjustments at various stops on most Topeka Metro routes.

You can check the new maps, and other routes, on the Topeka Metro website. They are also viewable on the DoubleMap app.

