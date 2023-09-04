Topeka bus route changes to take effect this week

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A number of Topeka bus route changes, and cuts, take effect this Tuesday.

Topeka Metro’s Board of Directors voted at a special meeting this summer to approve the proposed changes, including eliminating service on Rice Rd. and reducing service on a handful of other routes. The agency pointed to low ridership and recruiting struggles during public meetings held throughout June.

Changes taking effect September 5:

  • The elimination of service for Rice Road on the #3 East 6th Street route;
  • The elimination of half-hour peak service and go to hourly service all day for both the # 12 Huntoon route and the #17 West 17th route; and
  • Making time point adjustments at various stops on most Topeka Metro routes.

You can check the new maps, and other routes, on the Topeka Metro website. They are also viewable on the DoubleMap app.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Casey Hill, 44, of Wamego, was arrested for drug possession following a report of a...
Wamego man arrested following report of suspicious driver in Jackson County
A semi-truck becomes lodged at the Topeka Wendy's on Sept. 4, 2023.
Drive-thru in Topeka closed after semi’s unsuccessful attempt to drive through
Topeka hosting two major sports tournaments over Labor Day weekend
FILE
Viral fight pushes Kansas law enforcement to detail Stand Your Ground laws
FILE
Events to honor Labor Day in 2023

Latest News

The Maui High School gymnasium was converted into an evacuation site for evacuees.
Sports gear from Kansas high school heads to Maui athletes
FILE
Nebraska trucker who is deaf awarded $36 million after denied employment
Several dozen people gathered to celebrate Labor Day on Monday afternoon at the International...
Union members gather to celebrate Labor Day on Monday in Topeka
FILE
$1.3 million to help recruit, retain volunteer firefighters in Sunflower State