Restrooms may close in Seneca after recent vandalism reported

FILE
FILE(WTVG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public restrooms in Seneca may close if local vandals continue to hit public facilities.

The Seneca Police Department announced on Sunday, Sept. 3, that it has come to the attention of leaders that public bathrooms and other facilities around the area have been recently vandalized.

SPD did not release locations or further information about the vandalism cases, however, it did say if the crime continues the public restrooms may need to close.

Anyone with information about the recent vandalism should report it to SPD at 785-336-2141.

