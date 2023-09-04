Restrooms may close in Seneca after recent vandalism reported

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public restrooms in Seneca may close if local vandals continue to hit public facilities.

The Seneca Police Department announced on Sunday, Sept. 3, that it has come to the attention of leaders that public bathrooms and other facilities around the area have been recently vandalized.

SPD did not release locations or further information about the vandalism cases, however, it did say if the crime continues the public restrooms may need to close.

Anyone with information about the recent vandalism should report it to SPD at 785-336-2141.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.