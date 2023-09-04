Pedestrian seriously injured after early-morning collision on I-70

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A New Century man is recovering in a Kansas City hospital after he was hit while walking along I-70 during the early morning hours.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.6 along westbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a pedestrian-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found Tony Williams, 47, of New Century, had been standing in the middle of the left lane on the interstate. Meanwhile, a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by Tyler McDaniel, 39, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed west in the left lane navigating a bend in the road.

KHP noted that McDaniel attempted to apply the brakes, however, he hit Williams.

Officials said Williams was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Details about why Williams was on the road to begin with have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Casey Hill, 44, of Wamego, was arrested for drug possession following a report of a...
Wamego man arrested following report of suspicious driver in Jackson County
Topeka hosting two major sports tournaments over Labor Day weekend
FILE
Events to honor Labor Day in 2023
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log around 10:20 p.m., Saturday night three people...
Three people including teen injured in Butler County Crash
FILE - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 16 K-State rolls past SEMO with ease in season opener

Latest News

Crews responded to a basement fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to basement fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka
Around 100 acres were scorched in northwest Lyon Co. over Labor Day weekend following two...
100 acres scorched in northwest Lyon Co. following Labor Day weekend fires
Those tempted to use the drive-thru at a local Wendy’s may need to think twice as a semi-truck...
Wendy's delivery driver lodges semi on wall
FILE
Restrooms may close in Seneca after recent vandalism reported