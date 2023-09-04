Pedestrian seriously injured after early-morning collision on I-70

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A New Century man is recovering in a Kansas City hospital after he was hit while walking along I-70 during the early morning hours.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.6 along westbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a pedestrian-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found Tony Williams, 47, of New Century, had been standing in the middle of the left lane on the interstate. Meanwhile, a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by Tyler McDaniel, 39, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed west in the left lane navigating a bend in the road.

KHP noted that McDaniel attempted to apply the brakes, however, he hit Williams.

Officials said Williams was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Details about why Williams was on the road to begin with have not been released.

