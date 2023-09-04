Passenger seriously injured after SUV involved in 4-vehicle collision

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A passenger from Newton was seriously injured after the SUV she was in was involved in a 4-vehicle crash south of Ogden.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 180.1 on westbound K-18 - about one mile south of Ogden - with reports of a 4-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2013 Ford Edge driven by Toby J. Diringer, 47, of Newton, a 2008 Nissan Rogue, driven by Noelle C. Doty, 28, of Junction City, a 2022 Buick Encore, driven by Lyndy M. Tischhauser, 25, of Manhattan, and a 2015, Ford F-150 driven by Christopher J. Unruh, 47, of Lakin, were all headed south on the highway.

KHP noted that all drivers came to a stop due to stopped traffic in the driving lane, however, Diringer hit the rear-end of Doty’s Rogue which caused her to veer over the center line and into the passing lane.

From there, law enforcement officials said Diringer continued on and hit Tischhauser’s Encore in the back which caused her to hit Unruh’s truck.

Meanwhile, KHP said Doty was able to navigate her vehicle back into the correct lane of travel where it then stopped. Diringer and Tischhauser both stopped in the driving lane as well and Unruh stopped his vehicle on the righthand shoulder.

First responders indicated that Diringer’s passenger, Victoria M. Diringer, 43, of Newton, was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, Diringer and Unruh complained of pain but were not taken to a local hospital. Doty and Tischahuser escaped the crash without injury.

