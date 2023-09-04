Nebraska trucker who is deaf awarded $36 million after denied employment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WIBW) - A trucker who happens to be deaf and applied for a position with a Nebraska company has been awarded more than $36 million after he was denied employment.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently announced that an 8-person jury in Omaha found reason to award $36.07 million in a disability discrimination claims case against Drivers Management, LLC, and Werner Enterprises, Inc.

The EEOC noted that the jury awarded Victor Robinson $75,000 in compensatory damages and $36 million in punitive damages after 2 hours of deliberation following a 4-day trial. The jury found Drivers Management and Werner both violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Victor Robinson had the courage to step forward and say what happened to him was wrong,” said EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows. “The jury agreed, and their substantial verdict sends a clear message to employers everywhere that our nation will not tolerate disability discrimination,”

The Commission indicated that the jury found the truckload carriers failed to hire or make accommodations for Robinson, who happens to be deaf, for a truck driving job in 2016. Robinson applied to work at Werner after he completed training at Roadmaster - a Werner-owned driving school - and obtained his CDL. He also got an exemption from the hearing regulation for the operation of a commercial motor vehicle.

However, after Robinson applied, court records found the company would not hire him as he could not hear. The Vice President of Safety testified that Werner continues to deny employment opportunities for new deaf drivers.

“The jury heard the evidence and called Werner’s conduct what it was – unacceptable,” said Andrea G. Baran, regional attorney for EEOC’s St. Louis District. “Like everyone else, Deaf people deserve a fair chance to make a living and to support themselves and their families,” added St. Louis District Director David Davis.

Werner’s website indicated that it maintains offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, China and Australia and is among the five largest carriers in then nation. Its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Drivers Management, employs, trains and manages drivers.

“Werner’s refusal to acknowledge Mr. Robinson’s abilities hurt not only him, but the entire Deaf community,” said EEOC’s trial team, Supervisory Trial Attorney Joshua M. Pierson and Trial Attorneys Meredith S. Berwick and Lauren Wilson. “As this verdict demonstrates, companies like Werner that deny reasonable accommodations to drivers with disabilities do so at their peril.”

The Commission noted that it filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska after it first attempted to reach pre-litigation settlements through conciliation.

