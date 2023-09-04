Motorcycle crash claims life of 69-year-old along I-70 in Western Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GOVE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 69-year-old motorcycle driver has passed away following a Labor Day weekend crash along I-70 in Western Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 88.8 on eastbound I-70 - about 4 miles west of K-23 - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2002 Honda Gold Wing motorcycle driven by Steve A. Ziegler, 69, of Goodland, had been hauling a trailer headed east on I-70 in the passing lane.

As Ziegler merged back into the right lane, KHP said he lost control and the bike veered toward the median. Here, the motorcycle flipped with Ziegler still on top and crashed into the median.

KHP said Ziegler was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is not known if he was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

