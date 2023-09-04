Local non-profit hosts party for Ukrainian refugees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ukrainian families got together Sunday night to celebrate the anniversary of their arrival in the capital city.

“We thought it’d be really fun for everybody to get together so that the families could meet each other and that the volunteers could also meet some of the families they haven’t had the opportunity to be around yet,” Ambassador of Top City Promise Barb Chamberlain said.

The celebration was put on by Top City Promise, a local non-profit that helps refugees start a new life in the community.

From finding jobs, housing, and schooling for their families their main goal is to provide hope.

“The tragedy that had to befall them to lose their home, family members, and their jobs,” Chamberlain said. “To be able to play even a small part in helping them make a new start and to find hope.”

Chamberlain has been with the non-profit for over a year and is beyond grateful for all the community’s help in welcoming in the refugees.

“When they walk in the door, I wish you could see their face. Many of them just burst into tears and they say they are just so thankful to have a place like this, where they feel safe,” Chamberlain said.

