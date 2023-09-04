Local coffee truck provides coffee and inspiration

By Madison Bickley
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heather Martens took her dream of opening a coffee truck, The Blind Barista, and turned it into a reality while also facing the challenge of being blind.

Heather said is is important for her to show that anything is possible when you are doing what you love.

She said that her theme song for life it “This Is Me” and she is proud of who she is.

“Being blind, I used to have a really hard time with it and people looking at weird like I was different,” said Martens. “But, it’s something that I can’t change so I just say if you can’t change it you might as well embrace it.”

Heathers friend, Carly Malsom said that everyone can see the motivation and drive that Heather has.

Carly said if you know Heather — you know she is strong willed.

“It’s very empowering to me. To see her do it, it gives me the confidence for her,” said Malsom. “It gives me the confidence for myself and people around us. It’s just motivational.”

Strength and determination are strong qualities that describe Heather.

“I just have to make different adaptations so that I can keep them in order or I put like little sticky things on it or color code things just so that I know where they are and I don’t have to hold it really close to my face and look really super obvious that I can’t see,” said Martens.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Casey Hill, 44, of Wamego, was arrested for drug possession following a report of a...
Wamego man arrested following report of suspicious driver in Jackson County
The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2,...
Two-vehicle crash leaves two people hospitalized in western Kansas
Nikia Noelle Gasper and Levell Leman Mullens were arrested for drug possession in Jackson County.
Two residents arrested for drug possession following traffic stop in Jackson County
FILE
Events to honor Labor Day in 2023
Kansas Prep Zone Football
Catch Kansas Prep Zone updates on 13 Sports Twitter/X

Latest News

Ukrainian refugees enjoying a summer party hosted by a local non-profit.
Local non-profit hosts party for Ukrainian refugees
Ukrainian refugees enjoying a summer party hosted by a local non-profit.
Local non-profit hosts party for Ukrainian refugees
Kansas soccer hosts Mizzou
Kansas soccer hosts Mizzou for Border War
Construction starts back up for a local BMX trail after being halted due to permit issues.
BMX Heartland begins track restoration