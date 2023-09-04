Local coffee truck provides coffee and inspiration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heather Martens took her dream of opening a coffee truck, The Blind Barista, and turned it into a reality while also facing the challenge of being blind.

Heather said is is important for her to show that anything is possible when you are doing what you love.

She said that her theme song for life it “This Is Me” and she is proud of who she is.

“Being blind, I used to have a really hard time with it and people looking at weird like I was different,” said Martens. “But, it’s something that I can’t change so I just say if you can’t change it you might as well embrace it.”

Heathers friend, Carly Malsom said that everyone can see the motivation and drive that Heather has.

Carly said if you know Heather — you know she is strong willed.

“It’s very empowering to me. To see her do it, it gives me the confidence for her,” said Malsom. “It gives me the confidence for myself and people around us. It’s just motivational.”

Strength and determination are strong qualities that describe Heather.

“I just have to make different adaptations so that I can keep them in order or I put like little sticky things on it or color code things just so that I know where they are and I don’t have to hold it really close to my face and look really super obvious that I can’t see,” said Martens.

