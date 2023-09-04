Labor Day Forecast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Happy Labor Day to NE Kansas! For the holiday today we are expecting conditions to be just as they have been the last several days, but with one notable factor to add.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s for much of NE Kansas once again, with a couple of us, mainly to the west, experiencing those triple digit values once again. Humidity will continue to be very low across the region, with today being particularly dry due to stronger winds out of the south.

With sustained winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 35 to 40 mph, the holiday will prove to be a very gusty one, especially for anyone planning to engage in outdoor celebrations/festivities.

Dry conditions, low humidity and strong winds will usually correlate with an elevated risk for fire weather, but that is not the case for NE Kansas. Conditions are much more elevated off to the west in western/central Kansas, well past Salina. However, on a gusty and hot day, with lots of other people celebrating a holiday weekend, any outdoor burns should be started with the utmost caution.

Lows overnight will continue to stay very warm, only getting down to the middle 70s by Tuesday morning. We have another very hot day ahead on Tuesday - this one being notable with the added risk for some showers and thunderstorms in those evening hours. The chance of any showers and storms remains low, but it is the first time we’ve seen an elevated chance in over a week!

Wednesday will mark the beginning of a cooler trend here in NE Kansas, with highs hovering around the upper 80s to lower the 90s for the rest of the week and most of next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.