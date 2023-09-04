Kansas soccer hosts Mizzou for Border War

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas soccer hosted Mizzou for a Border War showdown at Rock Chalk Park on Sunday night.

The game set the season’s attendance record, drawing in a crowd of 1,193.

The Tigers scored the first goal of the game in the 8th minute, but it was scoreless on both ends for the next 60 minutes of game time.

It wasn’t until the 70th minute that the Jayhawks found the back of the net. Moira Kelly sent in a corner kick that Kate Dreyer hit into the goal off her head to tie it up at 1-1.

The scoring continued from there, both Mizzou and KU adding one more each. Hallie Klanke scored off an assist from Olivia Page for the Jayhawks.

This one ended in a 2-2 draw. Kansas remains unbeaten on the young season.

