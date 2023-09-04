Kansas soccer hosts Mizzou for Border War

By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas soccer hosted Mizzou for a Border War showdown at Rock Chalk Park on Sunday night.

The game set the season’s attendance record, drawing in a crowd of 1,193.

The Tigers scored the first goal of the game in the 8th minute, but it was scoreless on both ends for the next 60 minutes of game time.

It wasn’t until the 70th minute that the Jayhawks found the back of the net. Moira Kelly sent in a corner kick that Kate Dreyer hit into the goal off her head to tie it up at 1-1.

The scoring continued from there, both Mizzou and KU adding one more each. Hallie Klanke scored off an assist from Olivia Page for the Jayhawks.

This one ended in a 2-2 draw. Kansas remains unbeaten on the young season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Casey Hill, 44, of Wamego, was arrested for drug possession following a report of a...
Wamego man arrested following report of suspicious driver in Jackson County
The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2,...
Two-vehicle crash leaves two people hospitalized in western Kansas
Nikia Noelle Gasper and Levell Leman Mullens were arrested for drug possession in Jackson County.
Two residents arrested for drug possession following traffic stop in Jackson County
FILE
Events to honor Labor Day in 2023
Kansas Prep Zone Football
Catch Kansas Prep Zone updates on 13 Sports Twitter/X

Latest News

Kansas soccer hosts Mizzou
Kansas soccer hosts Mizzou for Border War
No. 23 Kansas volleyball defeats No. 19 Marquette
No. 23 Kansas volleyball defeats No. 19 Marquette in Top 25 showdown
K-State football plays in 2023 home opener
K-State football reacts to season-opening 45-0 shutout win over SEMO
No. 23 Kansas volleyball defeats No. 19 Marquette
No. 23 Kansas volleyball defeats No. 19 Marquette in Top 25 showdown