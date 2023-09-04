Driver seriously inured after motorcycle slams into barrier wall along I-70

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was seriously injured after his bike slammed into a barrier wall along I-70 in Northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 221.7 along eastbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2012 BMW R1200GS motorcycle driven by Ian Murphy, 52, of Leavenworth, was headed east on the interstate when it veered off the road to the left.

KHP said the bike crashed into a nearby barrier wall. Murphy was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

It remains unknown if Murphy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

