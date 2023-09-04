Drive-thru in Topeka closed after semi’s unsuccessful attempt to drive through

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those tempted to use the drive-thru at a local Wendy’s may need to think twice as a semi-truck blocks the path.

On Monday morning, Sept. 4, the drive-thru at the Wendy’s located at 1820 SW Wanamaker Rd., in Topeka, was closed as a semi-truck was removed from the curb. The manager of the establishment told 13 NEWS the lobby was ready to accept customers’ orders.

The manager also said the driver was making a delivery to the restaurant. However, they attempted to drive through the drive-thru, and could not make the turn as they went over the curb and the semi became lodged.

As of 10:15 a.m., crews were not on the scene yet to remove the vehicle. The manager said the driver was uninjured. Damage estimates have not yet been released. No word has come about when the drive-thru will reopen.

