Crews respond to report of car fire late Monday afternoon on Interstate 70 in East Topeka

Crews were responding to a report of a car fire late Monday afternoon along Interstate 70 near...
Crews were responding to a report of a car fire late Monday afternoon along Interstate 70 near S.E. Rice Road in East Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a car fire late Monday afternoon along eastbound Interstate 70 in East Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 5:52 p.m. on the I-70 off-ramp to S.E. Rice Road.

Initial reports indicated the vehicle was fully involved in flames.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

