Crews respond to basement fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a basement fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka.

The fire was reported around 10:03 a.m. Monday at a single-story home at 311`0 S.W. 30th Terrace. The location was just west of S.W. 30th Terrace and Oakley Avenue.

Topeka Fire Department officials said at the scene that a woman had left the home to take her dog on a walk before returning to her residence to find a blaze in the basement.

Firefighters who responded to the house made a quick knock-down on the fire.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

An estimated dollar loss associated with the blaze wasn’t immediately available.

