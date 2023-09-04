Crews respond to basement fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka

Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning at 3110 S.W. 30th Terrace in southwest Topeka.
Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning at 3110 S.W. 30th Terrace in southwest Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a basement fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka.

The fire was reported around 10:03 a.m. Monday at a single-story home at 311`0 S.W. 30th Terrace. The location was just west of S.W. 30th Terrace and Oakley Avenue.

Topeka Fire Department officials said at the scene that a woman had left the home to take her dog on a walk before returning to her residence to find a blaze in the basement.

Firefighters who responded to the house made a quick knock-down on the fire.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

An estimated dollar loss associated with the blaze wasn’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Casey Hill, 44, of Wamego, was arrested for drug possession following a report of a...
Wamego man arrested following report of suspicious driver in Jackson County
Topeka hosting two major sports tournaments over Labor Day weekend
FILE
Events to honor Labor Day in 2023
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log around 10:20 p.m., Saturday night three people...
Three people including teen injured in Butler County Crash
FILE - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 16 K-State rolls past SEMO with ease in season opener

Latest News

Crews responded to a report of a house fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to house fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka
Those tempted to use the drive-thru at a local Wendy’s may need to think twice as a semi-truck...
Drive-thru in Topeka closed after semi’s unsuccessful attempt to drive through
FILE
Passenger seriously injured after SUV involved in 4-vehicle collision
A semi-truck becomes lodged at the Topeka Wendy's on Sept. 4, 2023.
Drive-thru in Topeka closed after semi’s unsuccessful attempt to drive through