Crews respond to fatality crash late Monday afternoon near Ogden in Riley County

Emergency crews were responding to a fatality crash late Monday afternoon at K-18 highway and...
Emergency crews were responding to a fatality crash late Monday afternoon at K-18 highway and S. Walnut Street near Ogden in Riley County, authorities said.(Associated Press)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding late Monday afternoon to a fatality crash near Ogden in Riley County.

According to the Riley County Police Department Facebook page, the crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of K-18 highway and Walnut Street.

Authorities said the roadway near the crash scene is expected to be closed “for an extended period of time.”

Emergency crews also are working to extinguish a fire caused by the crash.

Motorists are being asked to use an alternate route, if possible.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

