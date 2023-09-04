Crews respond to fatality crash late Monday afternoon near Ogden in Riley County

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding late Monday afternoon to a fatality crash near Ogden in Riley County.

According to the Riley County Police Department Facebook page, the crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of K-18 highway and Walnut Street.

Authorities said the roadway near the crash scene is expected to be closed “for an extended period of time.”

Emergency crews also are working to extinguish a fire caused by the crash.

Motorists are being asked to use an alternate route, if possible.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

