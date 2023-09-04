Blind KC man defies odds at Royals’ Labor Day game

Cameron Black, who was born blind, threw out the first pitch at the Royals game on Monday.
Cameron Black, who was born blind, threw out the first pitch at the Royals game on Monday.(KCTV5)
By Jiani Navarro
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man who was born blind defied the odds and was able to fulfill his dreams, throwing the first pitch at the Royals game on Labor Day.

“I always thought that sports was something that was out of my grasp because I couldn’t see it,” said Cameron Black.

Black is not only defying the odds, but he’s proving that thought wrong.

“We’ll get the Royals someday, we’ll get there someday,” he said he hoped for.

He’s now making that dream a reality, being able to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Royals game.

“I got the email from Jonathon and then I called Tom and I called everybody else I can think of to say that we’re going to the show we’re going to the big leagues,” he said.

Cameron’s story is one of determination and resilience -- born blind, he’s never let that hold him back. He’s had the honor for the Monarchs, a ceremonial pass at Arrowhead… and even commentated a game for the NBA playoffs.

“I really enjoy my life to the fullest, I’m a very passionate man,” Black said. “I don’t let a whole lot of anything slow me down.”

Black said he and his good friend and mentor, Tom, have been practicing pitching for five years.

“He’ll stand up 10, 15, or maybe 30 feet away from me and he’ll just say, ‘Hey batter, batter, hey batter, batter. I can hear him so I just aim at the sound,” he explained.

All that work led him up to the moment he’d been waiting for. Cameron said he hopes he can send a message to other visually impaired or blind individuals with similar hopes and dreams.

“You just need to go for it man, you need to go for life, and being blind or visually impaired, you know it’s a challenge but that’s all it is. A challenge. It can be overcome, and it’s no excuse to not live your life to the fullest,” said Black.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck becomes lodged at the Topeka Wendy's on Sept. 4, 2023.
Drive-thru in Topeka closed after semi’s unsuccessful attempt to drive through
Emergency crews were responding to a fatality crash late Monday afternoon at K-18 highway and...
One dead in fatal crash southeast of Ogden
FILE
Viral fight pushes Kansas law enforcement to detail Stand Your Ground laws
Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning at 3110 S.W. 30th Terrace in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to basement fire Monday morning in southwest Topeka
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff remains on the mend, urges prayers for ill pastor

Latest News

Cirenio Martinez-Apolinar
Cocaine, open container found in Highway 75 traffic stop leads to driver’s arrest
FILE
KU School of Business receives historic gift to aid in success, research
Crews extinguished an early-morning house fire in East Topeka believed to be intentionally set.
Early-morning East Topeka house fire believed to be intentionally set
For the second time in less than 24 hours, a home caught fire early Tuesday in southwest Topeka.
Crews battle second fire in 24 hours at southwest Topeka home
Crews were battling a fire that rekindled early Tuesday at 3110 S.W. 30th Terrace.
Crews battle third fire in 24 hours at southwest Topeka home